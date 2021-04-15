AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.