AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

