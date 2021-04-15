ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.71

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 10087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

