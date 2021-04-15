ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23 by Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 23 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

