AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) recently:

4/2/2021 – AbCellera Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/30/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AbCellera Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABCL stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,221. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

