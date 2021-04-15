Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 11,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

