Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

