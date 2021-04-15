Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.25 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00044233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.00711897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00088192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033471 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

