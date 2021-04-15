Actinium (ACM) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $39,270.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,235,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.