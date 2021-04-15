Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.96.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 258,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.