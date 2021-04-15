Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.78. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,196,882 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

