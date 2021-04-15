Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.75

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $14.94. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 107,815 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

