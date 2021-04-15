Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.75

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $14.94. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 107,815 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
