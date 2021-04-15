Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Volume Tops $161,973.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $161,973.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.79 or 0.00742181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.83 or 0.05905207 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

