adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in adidas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

