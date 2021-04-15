Adshares Trading Up 75.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Adshares has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $44,068.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 75.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00027361 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,577,574 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

