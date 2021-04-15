Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $82.99. 2,111,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,117,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

