Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of AMD opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

