Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAVVF. CIBC raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

AAVVF traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. 18,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

