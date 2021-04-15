Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at National Bank Financial

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

AAV stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.29.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

