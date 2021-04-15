Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$628.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

