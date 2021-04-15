Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$4.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$3.34. 1,020,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

