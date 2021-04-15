Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. 1,020,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock has a market cap of C$628.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

