AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 237,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

