AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 486.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 141,289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.