AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 349,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after buying an additional 41,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

LMT stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.20. 14,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,729. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.46 and its 200 day moving average is $357.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

