AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $5.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $215.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

