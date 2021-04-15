AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 243,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554,934. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a market cap of $646.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

