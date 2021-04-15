AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 570 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 607.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.43.

NYSE UNH traded up $15.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $270.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

