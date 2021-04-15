AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 318,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.45. 113,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,640. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

