AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.45. 45,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,096. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $155.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

