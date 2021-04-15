Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 154,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 1,172,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

