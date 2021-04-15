AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. AECOM reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.30. 1,097,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,917. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

