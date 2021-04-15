Aecon Group (ARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Aecon Group to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.00 million.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.25.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.