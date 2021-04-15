Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.35 and last traded at $121.35. Approximately 850 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Aedifica alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.