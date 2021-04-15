Aeon Achieves Market Cap of $24.88 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Aeon has a market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $120,882.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 195.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00523376 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 797.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

