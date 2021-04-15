Aeron (ARNX) One Day Volume Tops $139,352.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $139,352.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

