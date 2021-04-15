AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the March 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $12.54 on Thursday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

