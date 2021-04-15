Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

