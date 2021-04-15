Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $159.28. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

