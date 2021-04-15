Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $21.53

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.80. Afya shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 4,685 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

