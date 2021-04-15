Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

AFYA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Afya has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Afya by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,079 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Afya by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

