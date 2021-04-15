AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $12.09 on Thursday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.