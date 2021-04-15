AidCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $444.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $444.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

