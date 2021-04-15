AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,817,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,537,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

