Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.02 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $211.35 million and $20.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,186.38 or 0.99787805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00041954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00539403 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.17 or 0.00884658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.60 or 0.00331014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00142899 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

