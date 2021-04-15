Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.89.

Shares of AC opened at C$26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.39.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.