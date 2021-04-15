Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 193.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $285.41. 4,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average is $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

