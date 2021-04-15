Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €1.82 ($2.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €100.22 ($117.91). 1,184,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €98.90 and a 200 day moving average of €87.02.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

