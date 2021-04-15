AirSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.26 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $75.82 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

