Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

