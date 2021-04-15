Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,276. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

